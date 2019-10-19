|
|
Jeffrey O. Allen
Indianapolis - 64, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Kathryn Rose (nee Norris) Allen; his loving daughter, Amy Rose Allen; His devoted father, Earl Eugene Allen; loving sister, Jillian Sue (nee Allen) Parker; dear sister-in-law, Mary Sue (Phil) (nee Norris) McAlister; and beloved nephews, Christopher Neal, Zackary & Zeke Parker, Andy & Scott McAlister and their spouses. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendoline (nee Oakes) Allen and his sister, Lynette Ann Neal.
Visitation for Jeff will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Indianapolis (100 West 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260). A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary.
Memorial contributions in Jeff's name are suggested to: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Public Safety Foundation - Wounded Guardians Program: 200 E. Washington St., suite E254 Indianapolis, IN 46204
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019