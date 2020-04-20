|
Jeffrey "Lynn" Pruet
Jeffrey "Lynn" Pruet, 77, of Connersville passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond. Under a physician's care, he had been ill for several months.
Lynn was born March 1, 1943 in Rushville, Indiana, one of three children of Loren Marshall and Vina Endicott Pruet. He attended Connersville High School.
He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves.
For many years, Lynn was employed by the City of Connersville Utilities, retiring after 40 years of service.
Lynn enjoyed playing golf, watching all various sporting events, and watching old western movies. He was well known and regarded as one of the best pinball players in the area. Some surrounding counties would ban Lynn from playing because he was that good.
Lynn was a member and pitcher for the well known Ford Vending Softball Team of the Connersville Industrial League from 1965-1970. Along with being city champions for a number of years, the team played in various championship games throughout Southeastern Indiana and Southwestern Ohio. They competed for the state title, but were defeated in the semi-finals in 1970. He umpired softball games for several years for teams at the Industrial Park and various baseball diamonds throughout the city.
For many years, Lynn coached little league baseball and also traveling all-star teams. He took great pride in coaching the children. Lynn was also an avid card player and enjoyed going to various casinos.
Lynn is survived by three children, Jeffrey William (Nichole Lipps) Pruet of Connersville, Janet Lynn (Jeff) Sparks of Liberty, Tom (Holly) Pruet of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren, Jordyn and Jake Sparks, Emma and Jake Pruet, and Riley and Lucas Pruet; a sister, Brenda Kay Kunkel of Connersville; and his former spouse, Kay Pruet of Connersville. He is blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by a son, Ryan Marshall Pruet, who died November 13, 2009, and a sister, Dianne Greye, who passed away December 8, 2019.
Family funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home with Reverend Dean VanWinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Family and friends may send condolences online anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey "Lynn" Pruet.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020