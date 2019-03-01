|
|
Jeffrey Steven Stigleman
Richmond - Jeffrey Steven Stigleman age 49, passed away unexpectedly on February 24th, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1969 to Richard and Judith Stigleman. He was a lifelong resident of Richmond, Indiana. He attended Holy Family, Dennis, and Richmond High School. He received his GED in 1990. He worked at Imperial Products and Swayne Robinson. He worked over 20 years at Smith Dairy and was a hard working and dedicated man.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Stigleman, maternal grandparents, Richard and Elsie Miller, paternal grandparents, Leo and Hazel Stigleman, uncles, Dick Miller and James Stigleman and aunts, Betty Wood and Gail Dearing. Friends Terry Mackey and Steve Lohmoeller.
He leaves behind his children Michael Yount (Chris Walker), Jack Yount (Amy), Danielle Yount (Alle Hall), Tyler Yount (Hannah), Jennifer Stigleman (Sean McDaniel), and Kyle Stigleman and their mother, Jackie Stigleman, who was his wife for 20 years. He will be especially missed by his loving grandchildren Kolden Lincoln, Aubree Yount, Brynlee Yount, and Connor Yount. He also leaves his mother Judith Stigleman and siblings Elizabeth Runyon (Scott), Ann Stigleman, Rick Stigleman (Fe), Bob Stigleman, Jerry Stigleman, and Susan Stanley (Larry), uncles, Steve Miller (Dee) and Phil Dearing, aunts, Wanda Wesler and Judy K. Stigleman, 7 nieces and nephews and cousins, and special friends, Jack Gabbard, Vince Martinez, Tricia Meredith, and Mitch Rader.
Family was his life. He was a devoted father, Papaw to his grandchildren and son. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Rico and Bruno. He was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers. He loved a great joke or story and could always be found with a smile on his face.
Funeral services will be held at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary on Monday, March 4th with public services from 4pm-6pm and the service starting at 6pm with Deacon Jim Miller presiding. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond 2905 US 35 Richmond IN, or Helping Hands Adult Day Care 2727 E Main St Richmond IN.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 1, 2019