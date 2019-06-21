Jennifer Lee Clark



Alexandria, Ind. - Jennifer Lee Clark, age 39, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Born May 20, 1980, in Richmond, Indiana, to Jim and Pam Robbins Branum, Jennifer lived in Centerville most of her life. She loved her job as a homemaker. Jennifer was a member of Main Street Church of God in Anderson, Indiana. She enjoyed gardening, reading, arts and crafts, adult coloring books, cooking, and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Michael Gene Clark; daughters, Emilee Engle and Susie Clark; son, Noah Clark; parents, Jim and Pam Branum; mother-in-law, Regina Dunkelbarger; sister, Lori Troutwine; brother, Chris (Julie) Branum; grandmothers, Dorothy Branum and Jean Robbins; Grandma Marge Butler; sister-in-law, Jessica Clark; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Michael Clark and grandfathers, Curtis Branum and Charles Robbins.



Visitation for Jennifer Lee Clark will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Don Billie officiating. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 21, 2019