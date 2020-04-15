|
|
Jennifer Lynn Jackson
Richmond - Jennifer Lynn Jackson (Ridge) went home to be with her loved ones that passed and the Lord on April 12, 2020. She will truly be missed by her husband of 47 years, Don Jackson, her son Earl Clarkston from Santa Monica, CA, her daughter Tiffany Clouse from Richmond, IN, her grandson Donald "Billy" Jackson from Richmond, IN, her great grandson Parker James from Richmond, IN, her brother James (Janice) Ridge from Modoc, Indiana, many nephews and nieces and special friends. She was a CNA at Friends Fellowship for many years and enjoyed taking care of the residents. She then enjoyed retirement spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her dad James Ridge of Greens Fork, IN, her mom Nellie Ridge of Greens Fork, IN, her brother Jerry Ridge of Greens Fork, IN. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to the ALS Association, 7202 East 87th St #102, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020