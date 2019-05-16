|
Jenny Stevens
Connersville - Jenny Stevens, 83, passed away Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 at Hickory Creek of New Castle. Jenny was born at home in Fayette County, near Bentonville, Indiana on May 31, 1935 to the late William Ellis and Flora Alice (Shigley) Clark. She was raised in the Jacksonburg community and graduated from Hagerstown High School with the class of 1953. Jenny met her future husband, Dick Stevens, at the high school's Rural Youth Program. They were married on December 13, 1958 at the Jacksonburg Christian Church. She began her life as a farm wife near Lynn, Indiana before moving to their family farm northwest of Bentonville in 1960. It was there that Jenny and Dick raised their 5 children. Active in all areas of the farming operation, she taught her eldest son how to plow (who even today, is unable keep the straight furrow she started for him) and instilled the value of hard work, the love of farming and family in all of her kids. Jenny attended the Bentonville Christian Church, served several terms on the Fayette County Farm Bureau Board and the Posey Township Board of Elections.
Survivors include 5 children, Julie (Lloyd) Stamper of Cambridge City, John (Chrystie) Stevens of Milton, Joseph Stevens of Straughn, Jerald Stevens and Richie Stevens both of Cambridge City; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Martha Werking of Richmond, Joan Patterson of North Carolina and Robert (Roxann) Clark of Hagerstown; several nieces and nephews.
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Stevens on August 7, 2013.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday May 20, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Don Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Jacksonburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday May 19th at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 16, 2019