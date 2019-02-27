Jerry A. "Jake" Huntington



Richmond - Jerry A. "Jake" Huntington, age 76, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, February 25, 2019.



Born July 26, 1942, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Herbert C. and Mary E. McDivitt Huntington, Jake was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1960 graduate of Boston High School. Jake served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Alcoa/Silgan in 2005, after working there for 28 ½ years. Jake enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He loved helping others and always had a positive, "glass half full" attitude.



Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Kathryn J. "Kat" Eliason Isenbarger Huntington; daughters, Nat (Troy) Thomas of Florida and Kim Chenoweth of Lynn, Indiana; son, Rod (Kelly) Isenbarger of Lynn, Indiana; grandchildren, Zak, Niki, Kenzi, Sophi, Evan, and Gracie; sisters, Ann Revalee of North Carolina and Joanie Brown of Mississippi; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Klein; and brothers, Bob, Charles, James, Harry, Donald, and Tom Huntington.



In honor of Jake, please dress casually and stop by to visit the family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. You may also visit with the family from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, prior to Jake's funeral service which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the funeral home with his niece, Nancy Beard officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to "pay it forward" and extend an act of kindness to someone.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary