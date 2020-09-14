Jerry Bell
Cherryville - Jerry Van Bell, Sr. 79, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home in Cherryville, NC, surrounded by his many extended family members, who loved him dearly. Jerry fought kidney disease for many years. He will be buried with his beloved twin brother James, in their family plot in Ethel, Mississippi. Jerry Van Bell, Sr. was born in Kosciusko, MS on June 6, 1941 to Edith Boyette Bell Harpole and James Van Bell. Jerry Bell and Louise Proctor Bell Davis, also of Kosciusko MS, were married in 1962 and had son Jerry Van Bell, Jr. in October of 1963. Jerry spent his early career in the RV motorhome industry in Mississippi. Later, he transitioned to school bus sales in Richmond Indiana, where he met and married Jane Long, who had three daughters, Kristen, Jennifer, and Angela. Jerry and Jane were franchisees of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken stores in Richmond, Muncie and Connersville IN, which are now owned and operated by his son, Jerry Van Bell Jr. Jerry enjoyed many years as a member of Forest Hills Country Club. He loved the game of golf, where his quick wit and fun-loving nature were always on display with many great friends.Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents, James Van and Edith Boyette Bell Harpole; his twin brother, James Terry Bell Sr.; brother, Charles Boyd Bell; and sister Eddye Dolores Bell Burns. Survivors include his son, Jerry Van Bell, Jr. (Stephanie Shute Bell), their daughters, Emma Louise, 14 and Lauren Van, 12, of Richmond, IN; his remaining sibling, Ralph Boyette Bell, MD (Connie) of Jackson, MS; his nephew James Terry Bell, Jr (Lisa) and their sons James Van, 13, and Steven Boyd, 11, of Cherryville, NC; his three step-daughters Kristen Long Levine (Tony) and daughters Samantha Jane 22, Virginia Dalton 19 and Elizabeth Jewel, 17 of Cherryville, NC; Jennifer Long Kudla (David) of Vero Beach FL; Angela Long Snow (John) and children Christian Craig, 15 and Devin Jane, 13 of Vero Beach FL; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry will be buried in Ethel, MS at the Ebenezer Baptist Church presided over by his cousin, the Reverend Ladell Blanton. The family requests no flowers but instead donations to First Tee of Indiana, Richmond. Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net