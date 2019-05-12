Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
(937) 437-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry E. Rinehart


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry E. Rinehart Obituary
Jerry E. Rinehart

New Paris, Ohio - Gerald "Jerry" E. Rinehart, age 86 of New Paris, OH, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Arbor Trace in Richmond, IN. Born on August 22, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas he was the son of the late Clifford A. & Anna V. (Kelly) Rinehart. Jerry was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran and retired 1988 from Abbott Laboratory in North Chicago, IL. after 34 years of service.

Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: Pauline (Potts) Rinehart in 2013; brothers: John Rinehart and James Rinehart, sister: Mildred Rinehart. Survived by son & daughter-in-law: James E. & Glenda L. Rinehart of Lake Villa, IL. 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - New Paris, Ohio. Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now