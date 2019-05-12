|
Jerry E. Rinehart
New Paris, Ohio - Gerald "Jerry" E. Rinehart, age 86 of New Paris, OH, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Arbor Trace in Richmond, IN. Born on August 22, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas he was the son of the late Clifford A. & Anna V. (Kelly) Rinehart. Jerry was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran and retired 1988 from Abbott Laboratory in North Chicago, IL. after 34 years of service.
Preceded in death by his wife of 55 years: Pauline (Potts) Rinehart in 2013; brothers: John Rinehart and James Rinehart, sister: Mildred Rinehart. Survived by son & daughter-in-law: James E. & Glenda L. Rinehart of Lake Villa, IL. 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - New Paris, Ohio. Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 12, 2019