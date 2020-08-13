1/1
Jerry Harsh
Camden - Jerry A. Harsh

Age 67, of Camden, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford. He was born September 13, 1952 in Wayne County, Indiana to Kenneth Eugene and Agnes L. (Cox) Harsh. Jerry was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Mack C. and Bernice (McKissick) Harsh. He is survived by his mother; wife of 25 years, Lottie (Otto) Harsh; son, Jerry Harsh, Jr. of Centerville; daughter, Heather and James Rouch of Miamisburg; step-son, Taylor and Sarah White of Westerville; grandchildren, Jacob Buscher, Conner Harsh, and Caleb Harsh; sister, Janet and Tim Hale of Eaton; brother, Donald "Buster" Harsh of Eaton; and good friends, Larry Black, Ronnie Rinehart, and Fred Barker. Jerry graduated from National Trail High School, Class of 1970, and played baseball, basketball, and 1 year of football, where he was fearless when playing sports. He was the owner of Harsh Nationwide Insurance Agency from 1985 to 2019, and laid carpet for many years. He loved working on the farm, playing golf, watching Nascar, and vacationing in North Carolina. Jerry was an avid mushroom hunter and a life-time Farm Bureau Member. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 16 from 4-7PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will be Monday, August 17 at 11AM at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Preble County Humane Society, 951 S Barron St, Eaton, OH 45320. www.BalesFH.com




August 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family.
Melinda Christensen (Ach)
Friend
