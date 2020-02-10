Services
Richmond, IN - Jerry J. Oler, age 82, of Richmond, IN passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born November 4, 1937 in Economy, IN to the late Virgil and Rhoda Oler. Jerry was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He previously worked at Belden Wire & Cable, Ford Aerospace, Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Cinram. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Roger Oler and Leeroy Oler; and sister Beulah Mae McMillan. He is survived by his wife Betty Oler; children: Jerry (Vicki) Oler, Cindy Lynn (John) Cate, Cindy Lou (Rick) Day, Judi Ann Torres and Aron Joe (Jamie) Oler; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Dave McQueen officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Richmond Senior Center, Centerville Senior Center or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
