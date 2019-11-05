|
Jerry L. Beers
Greens Fork - Jerry Lee Beers, 84, passed away on November 2, 2019 at Reid Health after a long illness. He was born on May 25, 1935 in Greens Fork to Eugene & Elizabeth (Boyd) Beers. He was a 1953 graduate of Greens Fork High School. On June 30, 1957, he married Phyllis Bryan at the Sugar Grove Church, Rev. Paul "Pete" Mitchell officiated. He served in the National Guard for four years. Jerry worked at E. G. Hills and Kemper Cabinets before retiring after 25 years of service at Dana Corporation where he worked as a scheduler and was later an evening supervisor. He also owned and operated Jerry Beers & Sons Antenna Service from the 1960s through the 1980s. He was a past member of the Greens Fork United Methodist Church, Men's Service Club, and Optimists Club, as well a member of the Clay Township Historical & Preservation Society. He also served on the Town Board for 9 years. His hobbies included reading Western novels, paint-by-number pictures, working on puzzles, traveling on vacation with his young family and in later years with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis; a daughter, Jayne Beers, Greens Fork; a son, Bryan (Cheryl) Beers, Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Leslie Ann (James) Koontz, Corpus Christi, Texas; Joshua (Katherine) Beers, Indianapolis; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Richard "Rick" Beers (2005); a brother, Robert Beers, Step-father Stewart Bane; and Step-brother, Mardell "Bill" Bane. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Clay Township Historical & Preservation Society, P.O. Box 5, Greens Fork, Indiana 47345; Greens Fork United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Greens Fork, IN 47345; or . There will be no public calling. Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family. Pastor Cheryl Beers will be in charge of the service, with burial at the Greens Fork South Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
