|
|
Jerry L. Klus
Clinton - Jerry L. Klus, age 69 of Clinton, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at Mercy One Medical Center. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Thursday August 8th at Faith Lutheran Church in Andover. A celebration of life will begin at 3 PM. Online condolences may be left at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/R5X7CrkqLRC8E0K0lf765rJ?domain=papefh.com.
Jerry Lewis Klus was born on February 1, 1950 in Richmond, IN, the son of Lewis and Patricia (Shutz) Klus. He was united in marriage with Wilma Patterson on December 21, 1978 in Morrison, IL. Jerry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, the Clinton Masonic Lodge, the Low Moor Lions Club, and an assistant scout master for many years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife Wilma; son Patrick Klus of Clinton; daughter Kimberly Klus of Clinton; two step-sons, Doug Partin and Darrin (Stephanie) Partin both of Clinton; 12 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; two sisters, Peg (Gerry) Marose of West Virginia and Susan (Warren) Carpenter of Richmond, IN and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Erica and a brother Stephen Klus.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 7, 2019