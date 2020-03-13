|
Jerry M. Good
New Paris, OH - Jerry M. "Goody" Good, age 72 of New Paris, OH, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Kettering, OH. Born on August 2, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late James L. and Alice M. (Hall) Good. Jerry served as Director of weatherization for Wayne, Fayette and Union Counties in Indiana. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud coach of the Centerville "A's" girls' softball team from 1975-1977. A Lifetime Member of the Amvets # 726 in Eldorado and the American Legion Post #360 in New Paris.
Preceded in death by his Brother: James L. Good, Jr., Brother-in-law: Larry Shook, Grandchildren: Jenna Leigh Hayden & Sydney Skylar McDaniel.
Survived by his Wife of 43 years: Rosemary (Henn) Good; Children: Amy S (Good) and Steve Smith, Emily B (Good) and Steve Lee, Candi S (McDaniel) and Mike Whitehead; Sister: Maurine Shook, Grandfather to: Suzanne (Chris) Eliton, James (Angela) Dobbs, Nicole Kimmel (Daniel Bailey), Christopher Kimmel (Hannah Russell), Samantha Lee (Mike Berry), Jacob Lee, Johnny Hayden (Victoria Green) and Bailey Noble. Great Grandfather to: Hannah Feaster, Talia Eliton, Christopher Eliton, Mailynn Dobbs, Landen Feaster, Amelia Washam, Emmitt Dobbs, Madden Hayden and Joslynn Bailey, Nieces and Nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main St., New Paris, OH with Funeral Service starting 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Preble County Honor Guard.
Memorial Contributions may be made to American Legion Post #360, 215 N. Washington St., New Paris, OH 45347 or , 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020