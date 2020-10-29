1/1
Jerry Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Martin

Williamsburg - Jerry Martin, 77, of Williamsburg, passed away on Sunday, October 25.

Jerry was born December 6, 1942 in North Middletown, Kentucky to Albert "Dick" Jr. and Paralee Fox Martin. He grew up in the Williamsburg area and lived there his whole life.

Jerry was a hard-working entrepreneur. He was owner and president of Envirotech Extrusion and R2J2. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He used to enjoy raising elk, ostrich and other exotic animals on his farm.

Jerry will be missed by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Branstetter Martin; daughters & sons-in-law, Mary & Mark Kendall, Marla & Scott Raines, Lisa & Daniel Schwegman; sons & daughters-in-law, Lee & Deanna Martin, Jason Martin, Ron & Christine Martin, Ken & Mary Martin; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren plus 1 more on the way, 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Pam Sowers; brothers, Bill Martin, Mike Martin, and Tony Martin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Joan Donovan and Sharon Parrish; and twin brother, Jerald Martin.

Jerry's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.

Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, October 31 at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved