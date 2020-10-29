Jerry Martin
Williamsburg - Jerry Martin, 77, of Williamsburg, passed away on Sunday, October 25.
Jerry was born December 6, 1942 in North Middletown, Kentucky to Albert "Dick" Jr. and Paralee Fox Martin. He grew up in the Williamsburg area and lived there his whole life.
Jerry was a hard-working entrepreneur. He was owner and president of Envirotech Extrusion and R2J2. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He used to enjoy raising elk, ostrich and other exotic animals on his farm.
Jerry will be missed by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Branstetter Martin; daughters & sons-in-law, Mary & Mark Kendall, Marla & Scott Raines, Lisa & Daniel Schwegman; sons & daughters-in-law, Lee & Deanna Martin, Jason Martin, Ron & Christine Martin, Ken & Mary Martin; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren plus 1 more on the way, 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Pam Sowers; brothers, Bill Martin, Mike Martin, and Tony Martin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Joan Donovan and Sharon Parrish; and twin brother, Jerald Martin.
Jerry's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, October 31 at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.