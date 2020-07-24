1/
Jerry Northern
Jerry Northern

Canton - Jerry Northern, age 79, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cartersville Medical Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Charles Holden officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Mr. Northern served in the U.S. Navy and was a Mason. He retired after 32 years of service as an Ohio State Trooper. After retirement Jerry went back to school and became a Registered Nurse.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Northern; children, Valerie Moore, Timothy VanZant (Marilyn), Jeff Northern and Anthony VanZant (Shana); brother, Pete Northern; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Those wishing to send flowers, it is recommended that you send potted plants due to floral restrictions at the cemetery.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
SOSEBEE FUNERAL HOME
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Sosebee Funeral Home
