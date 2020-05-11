|
Jerry Wadsworth
Milton - Jerry Wadsworth, 76, passed away Sunday evening May 10, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. A son of the late Henry Emmet and Margaret (Brandenburg) Wadsworth, Jerry was born at home in Kentucky on May 29, 1943. Formerly of Cambridge City, He has made his home in Milton for the past 20 years. Jerry enjoyed the simple things in life and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Donna Jean Corn. They were married in Centerville, Indiana on August 14, 1961. 3 children, Theresa (Ed) Durham of Milton, Scotty (Trinity) Wadsworth of Bargersville and David Atwood of Connersville; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 8 siblings, Kathy (Jim) Hankins of Richmond, Rose (David) Hoaglan of Indianapolis, Betty Kate of Shreveport, LA, Delores Flynn of Maryland, NY, Wendell (Carolyn), Henry (Brenda) and James Wadsworth all of Richmond and Dennis (Ruby) Farmer; nieces and nephews.
Private visitation will be held on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Following cremation, burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 12, 2020