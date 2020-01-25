Services
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Everett Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Everett Baldwin Obituary
Jesse Everett Baldwin

Centerville, Ind. - Jesse Everett Baldwin, age 33, passed away unexpectedly; tragically taking his own life at his home in Centerville, Indiana, on January 24, 2020, following a long, hard battle with addiction.

Born in May of 1986 in Richmond, Indiana, Jesse was a 2005 graduate of Centerville High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College. Growing up, he was drawn to tinkering with tools and motors and later became a certified electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) LU 855. Known for his sense of humor, Jesse always enjoyed making people laugh and entertaining friends and family with comical stories. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Bill and Laura Baldwin; sisters, Katie (Bryan) Chaney and Erica (Levi) Johnson; maternal grandfather, James "Jake" Everett; aunts; uncles; cousins; niece; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Basil and Virginia Baldwin and maternal grandmother, Eris Everett.

There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -