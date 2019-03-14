|
|
Jessica Breeding
Liberty - Jessica Faith Breeding, 28, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on September 2, 1990, in Dayton, Ohio, and is the daughter of Roger Breeding and the late Aleta "Wendy" Corrington Gray.
Jessica had worked at Jay's in Liberty and Brian's Café in Connersville. She enjoyed playing softball and volleyball, reading, and going fishing. She also liked to play cards, especially euchre. Her favorite thing to do, though, was spending time with her son, Jacob Rodefer.
She is survived by her father, Roger, of Farmersville, OH; her son, Jacob, of Liberty, IN; brother, Tyler Breeding; sister, Clarissa Breeding; two step-brothers, Rodney Gray and Ryan Gray; grandmother, Carol Jonson; step-father, Todd Gray; and paternal grandparents, Charlie & Phyllis Crickmore.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Breeding; and a step-brother, Chad Gray.
Visitation for Jessica will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00pm at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 14, 2019