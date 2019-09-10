|
Jessie James Blevins
Liberty - Jessie James Blevins, 48, was called home by his heavenly father on Saturday September 6, 2019. Like the warrior he was Jessie fought pancreatic cancer for the last year with courage, strength, and a strong faith, never giving up and remaining strong until his last breath. He was in the home he loved surrounded by his faithful and loving family. Jessie never knew a stranger and was known to start a conversation with everyone he met. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his giving heart, faithfulness to friends and his unending love for his family especially his baby girl, Riley and his beloved dog, Rocky.
Jessie enjoyed fishing especially on his boat, playing any kind of card games, going to the movies, playing golf on the WII with Riley, and just being with his family and friends. He was active member of Victory Baptist Church in Richmond, and a lifetime of the VFW #1472, he proudly served 8 years in the Army Reserve which 8 months of those were in Desert Storm. Jessie had been employed at Schneider Electric Company.
Jessie was born January 22, 1971, in Richmond to James S. and Ruth A. Smith Blevins, they survive.
Jessie is survived by his loving wife Debbie, whom he married on December 14, 1996; daughter Riley, brothers and their spouses: John and Dorothy Blevins of Centerville, Mike and Ticky Ketring of Pensacola, FL, Jim and Mandi Ketring of Liberty, Phil and Susan Ketring of Franklin: sister Harley Blevins of Richmond: 2 nieces and 1 nephew; and his mother in-law Betty Ketring.
Jessie was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Blevins; his brother: Doug Ketring and his grandparents and his father in-law David Ketring.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Thursday September 12, 2019 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Pastor Joel McIntyre officiating. Interment will follow in West Point Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday September 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and also 1 hour prior to service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County or Pancreatic Cancer Research. For additional information, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019