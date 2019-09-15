|
Jewell Ann Petitt
Richmond - Heaven is rejoicing the homecoming of Jewell Ann Petitt, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 13, 2019, in her home.
Born September 26, 1933, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lewis and Goldie Dilbeck Cordell, Jewell was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a graduate of Richmond High School. Jewell worked at Belden retiring after 35 years of service. She was a member of Central Christian Church. Jewell's main focus was taking care of her husband, Harold. She was very proud of her family and her church. Jewell was also a great cook.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Harold Petitt; daughters, Cynthia Alcorn of Richmond and Cheryl Shepherd Felty (Fred) of Williamsburg, Indiana; sons, Randy (Debbie) Petitt of New Paris, Ohio, and Duane (Kim) Petitt of Williamsburg; sister, Marilyn Adams of Michigan; brother, Jerry Cordell of California; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elaine K. Petitt; son, Michael D. Petitt; and brother, Joe Cordell.
Visitation for Jewell Ann Petitt will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 4511 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Central Christian Church with Pastor Mark Irwin officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 15, 2019