Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
Cambridge City - Jewell Marie Beaumont, 99, of Cambridge City passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond, IN.

She was born on September 26, 1919 in Connersville, IN to Hilbert and Ethel Lory Roettger and had lived most of her life in the Cambridge City area. She was a 1937 graduate of Milton High School and had worked as a cryptographer for the Navy in Washington, D. C. during WWII.

She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church for over 90 years, a former member Psi Iota Psi - Beta Chapter, and a former 75 year member of Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors are a son Gary Beaumont; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Beaumont in 1985; a sister Marjorie Eckart and four brothers Roy, Glenwood, Paul and William Roettger.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2919 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City with Rev. Dr. Charles Miller officiating. Entombment will follow in Earlham Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Lutheran Church or your favorite chaity.

Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019
