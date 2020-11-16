Jill A. Duckett
Richmond, IN - Jill A. Duckett, age 77, passed away at Reid Health on November 15, 2020. She was born August 16, 1943, to Richard Maurice Rife and Betty Carolyn Rife in Richmond, Indiana.
Jill was a lifelong resident of Wayne County and attended Richmond Community Schools. She had worked many years at Stevens Wire. She enjoyed going for car rides, watching television especially crime shows, yardwork, and spending time with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter and her husband: Angela and Maurice Wheeler; her son and his wife: Joesph and Susan Zurwell; her brother and his wife: Terry and Paula Rife; grandchildren: Joseph Zurwell (Jennifer), Calvin Mayberry, Brooklynn Wheeler, Rebecca Holland, Maurice Wheeler, Michael Wheeler and Tajae Wheeler; great grandchildren: Aiden, Adalynn, Abreale and Amareea Holland and Kylee Kidd; niece: Dena Sparks (Larry); very special niece: Betty Wilson (Jay); great niece: Victoria Rife and great nephew: Radney Rife.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters: Ruthann Thomas and Vickie Miracle; brother-in-law: Gerald Miracle; and a special friend: Harvey Stout.
"The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew Deitsch for the excellent care he gave her".
There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com