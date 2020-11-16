1/1
Jill A. Duckett
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill A. Duckett

Richmond, IN - Jill A. Duckett, age 77, passed away at Reid Health on November 15, 2020. She was born August 16, 1943, to Richard Maurice Rife and Betty Carolyn Rife in Richmond, Indiana.

Jill was a lifelong resident of Wayne County and attended Richmond Community Schools. She had worked many years at Stevens Wire. She enjoyed going for car rides, watching television especially crime shows, yardwork, and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter and her husband: Angela and Maurice Wheeler; her son and his wife: Joesph and Susan Zurwell; her brother and his wife: Terry and Paula Rife; grandchildren: Joseph Zurwell (Jennifer), Calvin Mayberry, Brooklynn Wheeler, Rebecca Holland, Maurice Wheeler, Michael Wheeler and Tajae Wheeler; great grandchildren: Aiden, Adalynn, Abreale and Amareea Holland and Kylee Kidd; niece: Dena Sparks (Larry); very special niece: Betty Wilson (Jay); great niece: Victoria Rife and great nephew: Radney Rife.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters: Ruthann Thomas and Vickie Miracle; brother-in-law: Gerald Miracle; and a special friend: Harvey Stout.

"The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew Deitsch for the excellent care he gave her".

There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved