Jill Shinn Kingsbury Obituary
Evansville - Jill Shinn Kingsbury, 59, formerly of Fountain City, passed away on Wednesday, July 24.

She was born on July 13, 1960 in Richmond, Indiana to Gene D. & Mary Evelyn Noe Shinn. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1978. Jill formerly co-owned & operated Safeway Taxi in Richmond. She loved her family, enjoyed camping and horses and lived to ride motorcycles.

Jill will be missed by her daughter, Melissa Marie Neisz; son, Zachary Kenneth Chance; five grandchildren; brother, Jan Shinn; special friend and long-distance caregiver. Kathy "Cricket" Bright; sister, Mary Jo Behagg.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny Shinn.

Jill's life will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 30, 2019
