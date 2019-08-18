Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Dees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Dees


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Dees Obituary
Jim Dees

Richmond - Jim Dees 93 of Richmond died August 13, 2019 in his home after a long illness. He was born June 7, 1926 in Livingston Kentucky to Ben and Pearl Ponder Dees and lived here most of his life.

He worked at Richmond Glove Corporation and retired from Kemper Cabinets.

He is survived by his partner of 40 years Bernadine Bell, several nieces and nephews; special friends Mike Bell, Virginia Virgne, Jamie Powell and Zeb Stewart.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now