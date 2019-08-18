|
|
Jim Dees
Richmond - Jim Dees 93 of Richmond died August 13, 2019 in his home after a long illness. He was born June 7, 1926 in Livingston Kentucky to Ben and Pearl Ponder Dees and lived here most of his life.
He worked at Richmond Glove Corporation and retired from Kemper Cabinets.
He is survived by his partner of 40 years Bernadine Bell, several nieces and nephews; special friends Mike Bell, Virginia Virgne, Jamie Powell and Zeb Stewart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019