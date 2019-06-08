|
Jim Grizzell
Connersville - James "Jim" Keith Grizzell, 80, of Connersville, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 28, 1939, in Waterloo, Indiana, and is the son of Everett Grizzell and Mildred Stevens Grizzell. He lived in Laurel for many years. On October 2, 1982, he married Kathy Francis in Connersville.
Jim was a member of Garrison Creek Baptist Church. He had worked as a farm hand at several different farms in the area before going to Custom Extrusions, where he retired after 30 years. He loved raising a garden and was dedicated to helping with animal rescues.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Mildred June Hubbard, of Richmond; two brothers, Harlan 'Dick" Grizzell, of Laurel, and Wilbur (Minnie) Grizzell, of Laurel; a sister, Jean (Reginald) Hill, of Indianapolis; seven special grandchildren, Karagan Smith, Maizy and Ramzy Blazek, Trot and Lyla Davidson, and Alex and Andrew Rose, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his beloved pets, Brownie, Molly, Shiloh, and O'range.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther Mauser and Ida Andrews, and eight brothers, Ken, Robert, Ward, Roger, Ray, Dean, Harry, and Everett Jr.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. Friends may also visit on Tuesday, June 11, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the funeral home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00pm with Pastor Frank Oakman, of First United Methodist Church, and Pastor Allen Henderson, of Living Faith Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Help the Animals Inc. in Richmond. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 8, 2019