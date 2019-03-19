|
|
Jimmie Legg
Centerville - Jimmie Legg, age 80, of Centerville passed away Sunday (March 17, 2019) at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana. Jimmie was born on March 18, 1938 to Newell Travis and Tivis Belle Miller Legg in Falkville, Alabama. He was a lifetime member of eastern Indiana Beagle Club. He enjoyed family get-togethers and spending time with friends, golfing and going to the gambling boat.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married June 15, 1957, Beverly Kay Legg; children Dawn (Jeff) Newton and Mark Allen Legg; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers Charles and Hubert Legg; sister Mary Humphries and son Jimmie Michael Legg.
Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 19, 2019