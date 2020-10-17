Jimmie Martin
Fountain City - Mrs. Jimmie P. Martin, 76, passed away peacefully in her home south of Fountain City on Friday, October 16.
Jimmie was born on July 15, 1944 in Randolph County, Indiana to James W. & Mary L. McKinney Hunt. She married John Burgess Martin II 60 years ago on October 8, 1960. They were blessed with two children as they made a life together on the family farm.
Jimmie will be missed by her husband, John B. Martin II; daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & Chuck Crim; son & daughter-in-law, John B. III & Linda Martin, grandchildren, Stephen Crim and Amanda Snyder & her husband, TJ; sisters, Gloria Hill, Sue Funk and Wilma Kleman; nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse Martin, on October 29, 2018.
Jimmie requested that no services be held.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Friends of Morrisson-Reeves Library, 80 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
