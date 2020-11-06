Jimmy E. VanCamp
New Castle - Jimmy E. VanCamp, 82, of New Castle, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Jim was born December 15, 1937 in Richmond to Paul and Martha (Moss) VanCamp. He attended Greens Fork High School and joined the Navy after graduation in 1956. In April of 1958, while stationed in California, he met Mary Lanza, a beautiful Italian nursing student and 2 weeks later, they were married. They settled in California for the next 59 years. While in the Navy, Jim learned the electronics trade and used this knowledge to open his family business, J&M Electronics in Sanger, California in 1973. The next year he opened the first Radio Shack in Sanger and after 10 years, Jim established Electronics Unlimited in Fresno, CA. His company would be among the finest low voltage and communication contracting companies in Central California.
Jim loved to share what he knew with others. He taught his son-in-law, Ken, the business as well as his grandsons who carry on his legacy of hard work and dedication to the profession today. Jim was widowed in 2007 and moved back to Indiana. He loved to visit the local cafes and visit friends and family. Jim also had a job at the Hagerstown airport, as the grounds maintenance man. He loved being on a tractor or riding lawn mower and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to fish, grow a garden and fix everything he could. He had the right tool for any job!
Jim is survived by his daughters Kelly (Kenneth) Maldonado and Deborah Prieto, both of California, 8 Grandchildren Jonathan, Nicole, Theresa, Andrea, Kenneth, Stephen, Marissa, Rachelle and 17 great grandchildren all of California, sister/brother in law Peggy and Robert Halcomb of New Castle, brother David Van Camp of California and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and sister MaryAnn McNew. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown, at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 12. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com