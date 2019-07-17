|
Jo Ann "Jody" Cook
Richmond - Jo Ann "Jody" Cook, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital. Jody was born on April 15, 1953 to Joseph and Elizabeth McGill Cook in Richmond, Indiana. Jody is preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Jody will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 17, 2019