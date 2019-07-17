Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Jo Ann "Jody" Cook


1953 - 2019
Jo Ann "Jody" Cook Obituary
Jo Ann "Jody" Cook

Richmond - Jo Ann "Jody" Cook, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Friday (July 12, 2019) at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital. Jody was born on April 15, 1953 to Joseph and Elizabeth McGill Cook in Richmond, Indiana. Jody is preceded in death by her parents.

Services for Jody will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 17, 2019
