Jo Ellen McConnell
Richmond, IN - Jo Ellen McConnell 95 of Richmond died peacefully with her family at Friends Fellowship Community August 8, 2020. She was born November 21, 1924 in Greentown, Indiana to Hollace and Lucy McIlrath Mayfield and moved to Richmond in 1948. Jo Ellen retired from Richmond Community Schools where she taught at Warner and Vaile Schools.
Jo Ellen was a 1948 graduate of Indiana University with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, and a life member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was a former member of Tri Kappa Sorority, and PEO C.T. Chapter. She was a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Community Food Pantry.
Survivors include her two children Scott (Susan) McConnell of Williamsburg and Leslie (Craig) Boughton of Springfield, Missouri, three grandchildren Cory (Teresa) McConnell, Stacey (Brian) Romine, and Mitchell McConnell, five great grandchildren Nolan, Ian and Christian McConnell, and Raegan and Jacob Romine, nieces and nephews. Her husband Edward died December 27, 2001, her parents and one brother Thomas Mayfield are also deceased.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Earlham Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, with Rev. Joseph Seger officiating. Masks and distancing are required. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Morrisson-Reeves Library 80 North 6th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.