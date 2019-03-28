|
|
Joan Esarey
Richmond - Joan Esarey, 84, of Richmond, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26.
She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 11, 1934 to Howard Orah and Lucille Hoyer Brady, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1952 graduate of McGuffey High School in Oxford, Ohio. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Health Science from Ball State University. She married Ronald Lee Esarey on September 3, 1955. They were blessed with two children and 61 years of marriage until his death on October 16, 2016.
Joan was a faithful member of the Nazarene Church. She was active many years in the Lynn Church of the Nazarene, serving as a member of the church board and Sunday School teacher. She currently was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Richmond. She formerly was an instructor in Reid Health's RN and Practical Nursing programs and has worked as a private duty nurse. She later was instrumental in the establishment of regional health programs with IVY Tech, training future LPNs, RNs, EMTs, Medical Lab and Food Service Techs as well as Early Childhood Education. She retired from IVY Tech in 1997 as Program Chairperson.
Joan will be missed by her daughter, Lynelle Payne; son & daughter-in-law, Steve & Debby Esarey; grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Roberts-Payne, Aaron and Katie Bushard-Payne and Courtney and Michael Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Neva Payne, Lydia Payne, Evalyn Daugherty, Klaire Daugherty, David Daugherty, Eden Payne and Toby Payne; sister-in-law, Rita Finch; and her canine companion, Minnie Pearl.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Orah Brady, Jr.
Joan's family is grateful for Ester Faulkner and Synergy HomeCare, Drs. Agrawal and Kalra and the staff at The Springs for their medical care of Joan. They're also grateful to Pastors Ron Karkosky and Russell Powell for their spiritual care of Joan.
Pastor Russell Powell will conduct a funeral ceremony at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard in Richmond. Interment will follow in Earlham Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 9:30 am-11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, at the church.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 28, 2019