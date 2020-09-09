Joan Louise Williams
Richmond - Joan Louise Williams 92 of Richmond died September 8, 2020, at her home. She was born January 29, 1928, in Richmond to Morris and Ruth Walters Feeler and lived here all her life. She retired from Sears and formerly worked at J.C. Penney's and Morrison's Clothing. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crafts, and being an artist and ceramic instructor.
Survivors include her two children Robyn (Paul) Bowling of Brookville, Ohio, and Mark (Kathy) Williams of Richmond, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her pet dog Bunny. Her husband Norman died June 11, 1984, and she is also preceded in death by her son Morris, her parents, one brother, and his wife James Barbara) Feeler.
Funeral services will be private at Stegall-Berhiede-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1101 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
