1/
Joan Louise Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Louise Williams

Richmond - Joan Louise Williams 92 of Richmond died September 8, 2020, at her home. She was born January 29, 1928, in Richmond to Morris and Ruth Walters Feeler and lived here all her life. She retired from Sears and formerly worked at J.C. Penney's and Morrison's Clothing. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crafts, and being an artist and ceramic instructor.

Survivors include her two children Robyn (Paul) Bowling of Brookville, Ohio, and Mark (Kathy) Williams of Richmond, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her pet dog Bunny. Her husband Norman died June 11, 1984, and she is also preceded in death by her son Morris, her parents, one brother, and his wife James Barbara) Feeler.

Funeral services will be private at Stegall-Berhiede-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1101 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved