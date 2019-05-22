Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Joan M. Burris Obituary
Joan M. Burris

Winchester, Ind. - Joan M. Burris, age 92, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester.

Born January 18, 1927, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Russell and Alice Paddock McCord, Joan lived in this community for most of her life. She was a 1935 graduate of Centerville High School. Joan worked at Miller Dairy, Hill's Roses, the Palladium-Item, and the Richmond State Hospital. She was a member of Loyal Order of Eastern Star Chapter #49. Grammy loved her family, friends, and the pets her family adopted or acquired and enjoyed spoiling each and every one of us.

Survivors include her children, Rusty Burris of Winchester and Carol Ann (Bob) Horton of Oak Harbor, Ohio; three granddaughters, Arianne and Marisa Horton and Hilary (Jamie) Spear; two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Reid Spear; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. Burris, who died November 8, 2012, and parents.

Visitation for Joan M. Burris will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019
