Joan Ward
Fountain City - Joan Ward, 91, of Fountain City, passed away on Tuesday, February 11 at Reid Health.
She was born in Randolph County, Indiana on December 4, 1928, the daughter of Oliver William and Myrtle Glenn Moore Thornburg, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1946 graduate of Lynn High School.
Joan worked as a secretary and retired from Leavell & Bates in 1991. She enjoyed spending time with her family and encouraging her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked reading and solving crossword puzzles.
Joan's family is very appreciative of Reid Health and their Geropsych team for the excellent care she received.
Joan will be missed by her husband of 62 years, Don Ward, whom she married on February 15, 1957; daughter, Elaine Frost; daughter-in-law, Lori Ward; grandchildren, Corey (Jenee) Frost, Casey (Ryan Wilson), Joshua (Monika) Ward and Joseph (Allyson) Ward; great-grandchildren, Isabel Frost, Zoe Frost, Willow Frost, Creek Frost, Cooper Wilson, Brennon Wilson, Hadley Ward, Lincoln Ward and Avery Ward; sister, Janet Robertson.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Kelly W. Ward, on May 1, 2018.
A private service was held on Friday, February 14. Interment was in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org.
