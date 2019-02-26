|
JoAnn Butler
Richmond - JoAnn Butler, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on February 21, 2019. She was born May 9, 1947 in Xenia, Ohio.
JoAnn was employed at Goodwill for over 15 years. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing, housekeeping and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter: Marcie (Farron) Hampton, 3 brothers and her granddaughter Jessica Hampton who was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her special companion: Mahlon Brown and 7 siblings.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 4pm-5pm at Community Family Funeral Home, Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 26, 2019