Joe A. Cela


1937 - 2020
Joe A. Cela Obituary
Joe A. Cela

Richmond - Joe A. Cela 83 of Richmond died March 21, 2020 at Friends Fellowship Community. He was born January 1'7, 1937 in Richmond to Sam and Virginia Rugler Cela and lived here all his life. He retired from the United Statesa Postal Service and was a member of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holy Family campus.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews Sam, Keith and Nick Hubbell, Lynn Spoonemore, and Amelia Vetrone. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Grace Hubbell and Gloria Bishop.

Private graveside services were held at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
