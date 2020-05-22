Services
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Joe Anne Radigan Obituary
Joe Anne Radigan

Richmond - Joe Anne Radigan, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Reid Health.

Joe Anne was born on July 22, 1937, in Greenville, Ohio, to Richard Andrew and Mary Ellen Hagarman Kiser. She was a 1955 graduate of Greenville High School. Joe Anne moved to Wayne County, Indiana, in 1970. She formerly worked at Huffy Manufacturing. Joe Anne attended LifeSpring Church. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Joe Anne loved her special fur baby, Wiggles.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Wolf Stoner and Mary (Mike) Stephens, both of Richmond; sons, Joe (Sharon) Wolf of North Carolina and Richard (Melissa) Wolf of Richmond; two granddaughters; six grandsons; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Betty) Kiser of Greenville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Robert L.) Miller of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life for Joe Anne Radigan will be announced by the family at a later date. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 22 to May 24, 2020
