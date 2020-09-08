Joe Bill Hensley
West College Corner - Joe Bill Hensley, 85, of West College Corner, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at McCollough-Hyde Hospital, Oxford.
The son of Paul and Margaret Crider Hensley, and was one of eleven Hensley children, Joe was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 7, 1935.
On April 28, 1952, he married the former Frances Ruth Durham in Totz, Kentucky and they moved to Indiana in the mid 1950s. Mrs. Hensley passed away on March 11, 2018.
Joe pastored for three area churches for over eleven years. A tool and die maker, he was employed for over 15 years with Alba Craft Tool and Die in Oxford. In 1973, Joe was employed for Square-D of Oxford where he was a tool engineer, retiring in 1990. Along the way, he also owned and operated a furnace company, Hensley Oil Burner. In 1986, he established Hensley and Sons Tool and Machine in West College Corner, Indiana.
Survivors include three sons, Bill (Kathy) Hensley of Liberty, Brian Hensley, and Britt Hensley, both of West College Corner, Indiana; a daughter, Johanna (Steve) Smith of West College Corner, Indiana; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Stella Mahan of Ludlow, Kentucky, and Gail Steimer of Shelbyville, Indiana; three brothers, Wayne Hensley, Jerry Hensley, and Larry Hensley all of Shelbyville, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his wife of 62 years, Frances Ruth Hensley, Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bob Hensley who passed away June 13, 2019; two sisters, Sylvania Hensley and Pauline Hensley Clem; and three brothers, Kelly Hensley, Lee Hensley, and Allan Hensley.
Friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Trinity Holiness Church, 202 Indiana Street, West College Corner, Indiana 47003. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the church. Pastor Britt Hensley will officiate. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, Connersville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Holiness Church, and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com
