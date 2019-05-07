|
|
Joe Keith
New Castle - Joe Keith, 60, of New Castle passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born February 3, 1959 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Jim and Jane (Hance) Keith.
He grew up in Millville, IN and was a 1978 graduate of Hagerstown High School, where he played basketball. Joe shared his love of horses with his daughter, Rebecca. He loved boating, water skiing, watching sports, his flower garden and animals, especially dogs. Joe was a member of the Hagerstown American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Daffron-Keith of New Castle; children, Michelle (Brad) Overman of Knightstown, Rebecca (Brian) Adams of Lowell, AR, Matt (Nikki) Daffron of New Castle, Meghann (Chris) Gulley of Knightstown; grandchildren, Rayannon and Derek Overman, Connor, Cadence, Cory Daffron and Carter and Caleb Gulley; brothers, Randy (Connie) Keith of North Carolina, Mark (Lynn) Keith of Louisiana, Mike (Alicia) Keith of Mississippi; brother-in-law, David Thurston of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Keith.
At Joe's request, there will be no public services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Joe at www.hinsey-brown.com or contact, Michelle Overman, his daughter at 7603 S. Grant City Rd., Knightstown, IN 46148.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 7, 2019