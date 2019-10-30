|
John A. Beard
Noblesville - John Alan Beard, 80, passed away October 27, 2019 in Noblesville. John was born in 1938 to James Allen and Nellda Beard of College Corner, OH. He graduated from Union High School, Franklin College and later earned his MBA from Indiana Central University. John served in the US Army and worked for Indiana Bell and Ameritech for thirty-eight years, ending his career as a district manager in finance. John was an Eagle Scout, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. John was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Nellda Beard, and wife, Barbara Sue Handy Beard. He is survived by his sister Winifred, son Kent Beard (wife Christy), daughter Tracy Line (husband Steve), six grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexandra, Sarah, Megan, Abby, Quin, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, on Monday November 4, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am with a memorial service immediately following at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation (www.indianaparkinson.org).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019