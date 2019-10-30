Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Beard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Beard Obituary
John A. Beard

Noblesville - John Alan Beard, 80, passed away October 27, 2019 in Noblesville. John was born in 1938 to James Allen and Nellda Beard of College Corner, OH. He graduated from Union High School, Franklin College and later earned his MBA from Indiana Central University. John served in the US Army and worked for Indiana Bell and Ameritech for thirty-eight years, ending his career as a district manager in finance. John was an Eagle Scout, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. John was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Nellda Beard, and wife, Barbara Sue Handy Beard. He is survived by his sister Winifred, son Kent Beard (wife Christy), daughter Tracy Line (husband Steve), six grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexandra, Sarah, Megan, Abby, Quin, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, on Monday November 4, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am with a memorial service immediately following at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation (www.indianaparkinson.org).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now