John A. Beard
Noblesville - John Alan Beard, 80, passed away October 27, 2019. John was born in 1938 to James Allen and Nellda Beard of College Corner, OH. He graduated from Union High School, Franklin College and later earned his MBA from Indiana Central University. John served in the US Army and worked for Indiana Bell and Ameritech for thirty-eight years, ending his career as a district manager in finance. John was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Nellda Beard, and wife, Barbara Sue Handy Beard. He is survived by his sister Winifred Dunaway, son Kent Beard (wife Christy), daughter Tracy Line (husband Steve), six grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexandra, Sarah, Megan, Abby, Quin, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a graveside burial service at the College Corner Cemetery on December 6th at 11:00 am.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019