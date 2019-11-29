|
|
John A. Moore II
Richmond, IN - John A. Moore II "Coach", age 38, of Richmond, IN passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born July 13, 1981 in Cincinnati, OH. John was a dedicated Michigan fan; he proudly accomplished obtaining his GED recently; was currently a soccer coach for the Optimist Club ECIYSY Select Youth Soccer League; and was employed at Taconic BioSciences in Cambridge City. He was also a former coach and commissioner for the Greens Fork Girls Softball league; and was a former Vice-President and founding member of the Alpha Omega Moto Club. He is survived by his father and mother John and Brenda Moore; former wife Emily Moore; daughters Kyleigh (Stephen) Wood, Taylor Pierce, Kelsey Moore and Hailey Moore; brothers Steven (Connie) Moore and James Moore; stepsisters Angie (Josh) Smith and Natalie (Jack) Martin; special friend Sara Hensel; several aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of funeral services at 3:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019