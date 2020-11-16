1/1
John A. Straszheim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Straszheim

Eaton, OH - John A. Straszheim, age 87, of Eaton, OH, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 13, 1933 in Dayton, OH to the late Albert Frederick and Mary Charlotte (House) Straszheim. John was a 32 year U.S. Army Veteran with service during the Korean War, retiring with the 1487 Transportation Company of the Ohio National Guard; he was a member of the Campbellstown United Church of Christ; was a local carpenter for many years and member of the Local Union #912; and he was a member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Alice (Pentecost) Straszheim, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Straszheim Flory of Eaton, OH; son Stephen Straszheim of Eaton, OH; daughter Jorene (Steve) Pratt of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Jericole Flory, Tiffany Flory, Danielle (Thomas) Baumer, Megan (Shane) Bellamy, Zachary (Codi) Burgess and Wyatt Burgess; 3 great grandsons; and sister Helen Pauline Straszheim Hardin of New Hope, OH. Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a private graveside service at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria will be held by the immediate family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Campbellstown United Church of Christ or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved