John B. Conant Jr.



Richmond - John B. Conant Jr., age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born March 25, 1940, in Monmouth, Illinois, to John B. and Pauline Ischer Conant Sr., John was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute in Millersburg, Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army. John retired from Alcoa in 2005, after working as an industrial electrician for 39 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond and American Legion Harry Ray Post #65. John enjoyed camping; golfing; woodworking; and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. He loved spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Ohmart Conant; daughter, Lisa Nave of New Paris, Ohio; son, Stephen (Tayla Kraut) Conant of Richmond; grandchildren, Amanda Nave and Shannon and Miranda Conant; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and cocker spaniel, Buffy.



Memorial visitation for John B. Conant Jr. will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating and military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134 or First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.