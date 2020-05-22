|
|
John Butler
Richmond - John Robert Butler, 87, of Richmond passed away on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at "The Waters" of Muncie, IN. John was born in Richmond, Indiana on October 13, 1932 to Harry Lewis and Beatrice Pauline Hyde Butler. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 and served in the Korean War, after he was honorably discharged in 1956, he owned and operated Butler Electric for many years. John attended Fountain City Wesleyan Church (now LifeSpring North Church) for many years until his health started declining.
Survivors include his children Steve (Lawren) Butler, Gary (Brenda) Butler, Joe (Kristy) Butler, Traci Butler, Vicki (Jim) Little, Becky Butler, and Kim (Daryl) Sperry; wife Sue Butler; 18 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Imhoff; brother Jay (Dianne) Butler and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his first wife Barbara; siblings Barbara Robinson, Mary Reichter, Harry Butler, Jack Butler and Larry Butler; grandchildren Sarah Cooper and Aaron McWilliams.
Services for John will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Anderson will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. Visitation for John will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to LifeSpring Church North (5600 U.S. Highway 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374).
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 22 to May 23, 2020