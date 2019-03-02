|
|
John C Westlake
Muncie - John C Westlake passed away on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at his home in Muncie, In. after an extended illness. He was born March 5, 1934 to parents J.D.Westlake and Gertrude Westlake of Lynn, In.
After joining the Navy he moved to Muncie in the 70s. He worked as a tv repairman for TV Headquarters In Muncie for more than 30 years. John enjoyed flying airplanes, playing the banjo and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Bluegrass Association, and the Goldwing Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife Thelma Westlake, two daughters, Linda Watson, her signifigant other Randy Hammock of Richmond, In. Cathy McNamara husband Steven of Winchester, In. and four stepchildren. Two brothers Richard Westlake wife Marcia of Long Beach,California, Steve Westlake of Lynn, In. Five sisters Sue Settles of New Paris, Oh. Debbie Welch husband Robert of Orange, California, Janie Westlake of Atlanta, Ga. Marilou St.John husband Tommy of Muncie, IN. and Bonnie Hobbs of Lynn, In. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers William Westlake, Robert Westlake and a sister Joann Westlake.
Services will be held at the Elm Ridge Mortuary in Muncie, In. Viewing will be at 12:00pm with furneral services at 1:00pm. Pastor Larry Waters will officiate.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 2, 2019