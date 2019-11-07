Services
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
John Coffman Obituary
John Coffman

Liberty - John Keith Coffman, 75, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. He was born on June 21, 1944, and is the son of the late Cecil and Edna Coffman.

John had been a farmer for all of his life. He was a carpenter and then a foreman for C.A. Kahl & Mahon Bridge Builders. He loved history, especially about Union County and ancient Indians. John was an amazing storyteller and loved to tell them to whoever would listen. He was also an avid arrowhead hunter and collector.

He is survived by two sons, Lyle (Deidre) Coffman and Wade (Tresa) Coffman, both of Liberty; the mother of his sons, Paula Weers Coffman; a brother, Lowell (Debbie) Coffman, of Yankeetown; five grandchildren, Cameron, Tucker, Carlee, Ciara, and Trent, and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Kendra, as well as one on the way. John is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard (Evelyn), Eugene, and Donnie.

Visitation for John will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 11:00am until 3:00pm, at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:00pm, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Historical Society in honor of John. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
