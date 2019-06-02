Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davis


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Davis Obituary
John Davis

Richmond - John William Davis, 58 of Richmond went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019 after passing away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on May 1, 1961, in Richmond, Indiana and the son of the late Joseph Melvin Davis and Jean Davis Green. He was a lifetime resident of Wayne County and a 1979 graduate of Centerville High School. He spent the majority of his working career at Colorbox as a Tool & Die Maker. His hobbies were camping with his family, golfing with his friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Those that were blessed to know him came to love him for his caring heart.

Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 20 years, Sherry Lynn Phillips Davis; daughter Michelle Rankin; sons Gregory (Lindsay Holliday) Davis and Cody (Lorraine) Woodruff; 7 beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Lexus, Braiden, Caleb, Jamison, Gracey, and Emmalynn; mother Jean Davis Green; one special fur baby, Wilbur; two brothers, Joseph (Teresa) Davis, California and Jeff (Katina) Davis, Centerville, IN and two sisters, Pam (Roy) McClurg, Centerville, IN and Melinda Jean (Bob) Baker, Eaton, OH, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Melvin Davis and stepfather Melvin Joseph Green.

Services for John will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Per John's wishes please dress in casual attire and hats are welcome.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now