John Davis
Richmond - John William Davis, 58 of Richmond went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019 after passing away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on May 1, 1961, in Richmond, Indiana and the son of the late Joseph Melvin Davis and Jean Davis Green. He was a lifetime resident of Wayne County and a 1979 graduate of Centerville High School. He spent the majority of his working career at Colorbox as a Tool & Die Maker. His hobbies were camping with his family, golfing with his friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Those that were blessed to know him came to love him for his caring heart.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 20 years, Sherry Lynn Phillips Davis; daughter Michelle Rankin; sons Gregory (Lindsay Holliday) Davis and Cody (Lorraine) Woodruff; 7 beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Lexus, Braiden, Caleb, Jamison, Gracey, and Emmalynn; mother Jean Davis Green; one special fur baby, Wilbur; two brothers, Joseph (Teresa) Davis, California and Jeff (Katina) Davis, Centerville, IN and two sisters, Pam (Roy) McClurg, Centerville, IN and Melinda Jean (Bob) Baker, Eaton, OH, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Melvin Davis and stepfather Melvin Joseph Green.
Services for John will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Per John's wishes please dress in casual attire and hats are welcome.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019